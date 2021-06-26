TheStreet Upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $39.30 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in 3D Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in 3D Systems by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

