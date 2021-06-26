QS Investors LLC Grows Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dropbox worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $25,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,350 shares of company stock worth $4,301,172 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.