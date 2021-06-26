QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.42. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.