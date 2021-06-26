Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 202.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,620 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWCT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

TWCT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

