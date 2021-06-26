F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.31. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FNB opened at $12.75 on Friday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after buying an additional 356,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.