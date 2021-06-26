Wrapped BNB 1-Day Volume Tops $337.36 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $277.82 or 0.00878284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $337.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00166156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00094412 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,546.97 or 0.99730143 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,834,139 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

