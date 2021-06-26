Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $475,110.49 and $2,063.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00166156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00094412 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,546.97 or 0.99730143 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,104,665 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.