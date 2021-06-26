Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after buying an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zendesk by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,730,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after buying an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,364,000 after buying an additional 284,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $98,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

