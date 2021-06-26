Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,115 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

SU opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 492.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

