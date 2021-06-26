Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 3,575 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $1,260,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $462.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $303.15 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.62. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

