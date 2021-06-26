Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

