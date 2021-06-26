Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $416,000 in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of FSR opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.