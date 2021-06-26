Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

