V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 65.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052967 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020236 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.00590038 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038212 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.