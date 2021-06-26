TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.15 and a 12-month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

