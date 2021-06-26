SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,748 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

