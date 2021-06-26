SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 121,743 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 392.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 137,026 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 627,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

