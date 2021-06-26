Barclays PLC Buys 427,979 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,979 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $24,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.88 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

