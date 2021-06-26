SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 243.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,227 shares of company stock worth $188,354,375. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $348.86 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $356.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.50. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

