SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,996 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.