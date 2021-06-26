Barclays PLC Acquires 47,007 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,007 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $26,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

