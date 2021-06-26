RMR Wealth Builders Sells 300 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

