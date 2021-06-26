Barclays PLC Has $27.91 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of NetApp worth $27,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $82.44 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

