Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.73-27.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.25. Equinix also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.730-27.280 EPS.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $783.40 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $864.48.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

