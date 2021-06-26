PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 54,549 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,549 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

