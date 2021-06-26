PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $501,000 in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITHXU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

