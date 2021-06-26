PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $489,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

