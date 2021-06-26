Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,945,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $3,379,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,316.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

