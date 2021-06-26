OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of OP Bancorp worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 840,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 71.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

