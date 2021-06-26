ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.77. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.47 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

