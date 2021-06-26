RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap by 17.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $67.67 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,001,814 shares of company stock worth $247,191,628.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

