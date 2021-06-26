Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 279,500 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $56,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.