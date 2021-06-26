Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Capitalization Tops $11.16 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.53 or 0.00023985 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $11.16 million and $4.93 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00052798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.00590532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,488,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,624 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

