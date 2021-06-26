Stealth Market Capitalization Achieves $3.82 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $3.82 million and $2,061.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000935 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00053970 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035731 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

