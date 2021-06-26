AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

