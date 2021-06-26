Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 799.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $58.19 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

