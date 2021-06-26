National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.88 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.10.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.