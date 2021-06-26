Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 4,553 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after buying an additional 259,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

