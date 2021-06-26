Contrasting Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynga and Global Blue Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.97 billion 5.87 -$429.40 million ($0.02) -532.50 Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -15.48% -1.33% -0.66% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynga and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 1 13 0 2.80 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Risk & Volatility

Zynga has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Zynga on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

