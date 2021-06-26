Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $367,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 85.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,686 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

