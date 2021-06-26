NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

