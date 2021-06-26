NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $215,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $564.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.79. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

