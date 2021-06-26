Voestalpine AG (VLPNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
