Voestalpine AG (VLPNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

