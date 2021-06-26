Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 39,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

