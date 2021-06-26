Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlassian worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Atlassian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $264.69 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $272.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.41, a PEG ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

