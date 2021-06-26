Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

