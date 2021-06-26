Bessemer Group Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,647. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $196.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $197.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

