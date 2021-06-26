Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 217,179 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $220,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of PODD opened at $278.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,141.08 and a beta of 0.68.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

