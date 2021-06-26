Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 10,710 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $119,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

LYV opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

