AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,710 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 191.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $68,692,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at $16,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 683.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. Analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

